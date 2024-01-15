'Outrageous': Disgruntled mum leaves $5k damage bill at sex assault centre

A disgruntled mother used a golf club to smash up Warrnambool's Centre Against Sexual Assault, leaving a damage bill in the thousands.
The woman said she was angry about the way the centre had treated her son in May 2023.
The Standard has chosen not to name the woman in order to protect the identity of her son.
She pleaded guilty to damage offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 15, 2024, and was placed on a community correction order with 100 hours of unpaid work.
The order will run for 10 months.
The court heard the woman attended South West Healthcare's Centre Against Sexual Assault (CASA) during May 2023.
She got out of her car, took a golf club and began hitting the office window of the Koroit Street building multiple times.
She then used the club to hit the front corner panel and driver side of a car parked out the front.
When approached by a CASA worker the woman swung the golf club another two times before the worker grabbed it from her.
Police were called and she was subsequently arrested.
The total damage bill exceeded $5000.
A lawyer for the woman said the offending stemmed from her client being dissatisfied with the way CASA had treated her son.
The lawyer said her client had no criminal record and the offending was "completely" out of character.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was outrageous.
He said the woman made a deliberate, voluntary and conscious choice to get in her car and smash up the public property of South West Healthcare.
"It's not as if they have money to splash around for $2000 worth of new windows," he said.
He said the court had an obligation to protect resources owned by the community and which serve the "most vulnerable".
"That includes people who are the victims of sexual assaults, people with serious psychiatric problems, people attending hospitals," he said.
"For for you to go there because you were angry about something, and deliberately smash up that resource that is so precious to the public, it really warrants a jail term.
"If you had any prior convictions whatsoever I would send you to jail for this. The public must understand you can not take your frustrations out on scarce resources that serve the most most vulnerable in the community.
"If you've got a problem with the way a service is being provided there is a civilised way that that complaint is to be dealt with."
South West Healthcare declined to comment on a matter before the court.
