Car thieves commit daylight robbery, drive off in Mazda CX-7

Two Warrnambool people in their early 20s charged with daylight robbery will appear in the Warrnambool court on Tuesday, January 16.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said a black Mazda CX-7 was stolen from a west Warrnambool address soon after noon on Monday.
The theft of the vehicle was reported to police and witnesses and officers were soon after able to locate the vehicle in east Warrnambool about 2pm.
The Warrnambool man and woman were identified as occupants in the stolen vehicle.
It's alleged they jumped in the car while the keys were in it and drove off.
They were arrested, interviewed, charged with the theft of the vehicle and associated offences and remanded in custody overnight to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The woman was already due to appear in court on March 25 and December 10 this year after being charged with offences by officers from the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit and the highway patrol.
The man already has prior court appearances for offences involving violence, with a magistrate previously describing his actions as "incredibly violent offending without much provocation".
Police are expected to oppose bail being granted on the ground the alleged offenders are a risk of continuing to commit crimes.
