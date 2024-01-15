More strikes set to bring regional trains to a halt over 'failed' pay dispute

V/Line workers are planning to strike for the second time in a month after failed pay talks.
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has notified the regional train network of its plans for more industrial action on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
The entire network is expected to shut down for four hours from 3am.
RTBU said it had been bargaining since June but V/Line was yet to address key concerns raised throughout the negotiations.
It said the decision to further escalate the campaign after the RTBU negotiating team met again with V/Line on Wednesday, January 10, with no progress being made on key issues.
RTBU branch secretary Vik Sharma said members were fighting for what all workers across Victoria deserve - job security and decent conditions.
"V/Line continues to drag their feet and seems to be in no rush to reach an agreement," he said.
"The RTBU will continue to meet with V/Line and negotiate in good faith as members would prefer to avoid industrial action if their concerns are addressed.
"V/Line needs to respect the frontline workers and stop treating them like numbers on a spreadsheet.
"We make no apologies in our fight to secure decent conditions for our members."
V/Line chief executive officer Matt Carrick said progress had been made in trying to reach an agreement.
"We strongly encourage the union to work collaboratively with us to reach a fair and reasonable agreement," he said.
"Passengers can keep up to date with the latest information on the V/Line website and our social channels."
As a public sector agency, V/Line must comply with the Victorian Government Wages Policy and Enterprise Bargaining Framework.
At the time the union said job security, increased workloads, cost of living pressures, staffing levels, additional services and delivery of major upgrades, new ticketing technologies and increased patronage were all relevant factors in this bargaining round.
