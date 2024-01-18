Police find missing man deceased in Melbourne

UPDATED, Friday, January 19, 2024, 7.45am:
Missing Warrnambool man Christopher Hansford has been found deceased in suburban Melbourne.
He was reported missing earlier this week.
His family has been notified.
Collingwood police are investigating but there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Hansford's death.
On Tuesday: Police are appealing for public help to locate missing Warrnambool man Christopher.
The 36-year-old was last seen in Connor Street, Colac, on Friday, January 12.
Christopher is described as being about 185cms tall, is of medium build and has blue eyes and black hair.
He is known to frequent the Warrnambool, Southbank and Melbourne CBD areas.
Police hold concerns for the safety and welfare of Christopher.
He's gone missing previously but not for this length of time.
Police have released an image of Christopher in the hope that someone can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is requested to contact their local police station, Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
