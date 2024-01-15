Unlicensed 'lunatic' drove at high speeds in wet weather and past children

A motorist who allegedly flew past young kids playing on the side of the road at nearly twice the speed limit is too great a risk to be bailed, a magistrate says.
Timothy Barden, 43, of Weerite, had stable accommodation at his dad's and a $5000 surety on offer if he was to be released on bail on January 15, 2024.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told the Warrnambool Magistrates Court the man persistently drove in a matter that was "by any measure very, very dangerous".
He refused Mr Barden's bail application and remanded him in custody.
Terang police Acting Sergeant Ross Hatton said Mr Barden was observed by police driving a dark coloured Holden Commodore with distinctive wheels in Camperdown on October 24, 2023.
He alleged Mr Barden flew past children playing near the side of Wall Street at more than 100kmh in a 60kmh zone.
One child had only just crossed the road on a balance bike, the officer told the court.
He said children at the scene said the car was "so loud and fast".
Acting Sergeant Ross said four days later Mr Barden was seen driving the same Holden at 122kmh in a 60kmh zone.
Police, including members of the critical response team, attended the accused man's Weerite home on November 17.
A search uncovered .5 grams of methamphetamine and a set of knuckle dusters.
Mr Barden was arrested, charged with offences and then bailed.
Then on December 9 that year Mr Barden was allegedly clocked at 176kmh on a blue high-powered Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in wet weather conditions. He was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody.
A lawyer for Mr Barden said if released on bail her client would not have access to a car and NDIS funding would provide him travel to support services.
But a police prosecutor urged the court to keep the man in custody, stating he was a danger to the community.
He said media had repeatedly reported the region's high road toll in 2023, with 17 deaths that year.
The prosecutor said Mr Barden was charged with "incredibly high speed allegations", including while on bail for similar offending.
He said the court could not trust Mr Barden to be in the community "without driving like a lunatic".
The magistrate said Mr Barden had a lengthy criminal history that involved significant terms of imprisonment for similar offending, including multiple convictions for reckless conduct endangering life.
Mr Barden will appear in court again on January 25.
