The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Unlicensed 'lunatic' drove at high speeds in wet weather and past children

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 16 2024 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unlicensed 'lunatic' drove at high speeds in wet weather and past children
Unlicensed 'lunatic' drove at high speeds in wet weather and past children

A motorist who allegedly flew past young kids playing on the side of the road at nearly twice the speed limit is too great a risk to be bailed, a magistrate says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.