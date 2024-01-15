Region's best bowlers earn promotion after finals appearance

West Coast Region's women's bowls team earned promotion at the Bowls Victoria region sides championships after a grand final appearance on Sunday.
The side - featuring 12 of the best players from Western District, Corangamite and Far Western playing areas - finished top of its section in the silver competition following three games on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to earn a grand final berth.
In windy conditions on Sunday, WCR went down in its final against Ballarat Highlands by 16 shots across three rinks. The result sees the team promoted to the gold competition next year.
Team manager Marian Treweek said the squad was pleased with its performances across the weekend.
"The girls were really chuffed to get that far because they had never been in the final before," Treweek said.
"The camaraderie and friendship and support for each other was just terrific.
"It was really good to see, (they) didn't give up.
"We had a couple of close games that were on the wire and we got through in the end."
Included in the team was City Memorial's Maureen Drennan, Stephanie Hunt and Kate Lloyd, Warrnambool's Lynne Moloney, Dennington's Polly Rabl, Heywood's Leonie Buchanan, Grangeburn's Leah McCabe and Jules Pollock, Colac City's Rebecca McMahon and Hayley Murnane, Winchelsea's Erin Baulch and Balmoral's Chick Trotman, with Penshurt's Ann Rentsch and City's Julie Shiels named emergencies.
On Saturday, the team defeated Wimmera 60-36 before playing a tight game against Strezlecki 40-39, with Drennan's rink picking up two shots on the final end. They topped the group with a 62-27 win against Murray Mallee in their final game.
Treweek said Drennan's rink - including Buchanan, McCabe and Pollock - had the highest scores for the entire competition.
"They were 56 shots I think up on their opponents in all the matches which was the highest of any of the men's and women's," she said.
WCR's men's team finished bottom of its section in the championship's gold competition.
