The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We need to see their smiling faces every morning': Closure shocks couple

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasty Plate staff members Jaliya Wick and Deesha Perera are devastated by the sudden closure of the cafe. Picture by Sean McKenna
Tasty Plate staff members Jaliya Wick and Deesha Perera are devastated by the sudden closure of the cafe. Picture by Sean McKenna

A couple who moved to Warrnambool five years ago to work at Tasty Plate are devastated with its sudden demise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.