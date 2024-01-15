'We need to see their smiling faces every morning': Closure shocks couple

A couple who moved to Warrnambool five years ago to work at Tasty Plate are devastated with its sudden demise.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Deesha Perera and her husband Jaliya Wick, who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka eight years ago, are among 19 staff made redundant following the January 8 closure.
The two pastry chefs then moved to Warrnambool when they were offered roles at the cafe.
Ms Perera said the pair had planned to return to Melbourne but fell in love with the city and their "second family" at Tasty Plate.
She said the two felt incredibly blessed to be able to pass on their skills to participants with a disability, who were trained in the cafe and catering business in the hope of gaining open employment .
Ms Perera said the two were at a loss about what to do now.
They built a house in Warrnambool and planned to bring up their two-year-old daughter Nora in the city they had fallen in love with.
Ms Perera said the two now needed to find new jobs due to their mortgage and other bills.
She said she knew the two would find other jobs but doubted their hearts would be in them as much as they were at Tasty Plate.
Their real concern is for the participants and also for the 35 to 40 homeless and disadvantaged people who enjoyed a Friday Feed each week - a meal provided by Tasty Plate staff and participants.
She broke down when she spoke about the participants, the growth she saw in them during their time at the cafe and what their future held.
"I have no idea what the clients are going to do," she said.
"I hope someone takes it over."
Ms Perera said she and her husband had found their life calling at Tasty Plate.
She said helping people with a disability become more independent, gain life skills and boost their confidence was incredibly rewarding.
"We need to see their smiling faces every morning," she said through tears.
Ms Perera said staff had no idea there were any plans to close the business, which including 14 NDIS participants and a number of volunteers.
Ms Perera said the cafe was busy and the fact they had taken on cafes at the library and South West TAFE meant staff believed the future was bright.
Ms Perera said staff returned last Monday after a break over Christmas.
"We didn't know anything," she said.
"We went to work about 8am and started getting ready for the day."
When staff were called into the meeting room, Ms Perera said she thought it would be good news.
"We were thinking the CEO is going to say 'happy new year and all the best for 2024' but instead he said he had bad news and told us we were closing," she said.
Ms Perera said she and her husband were devastated.
"Our minds are blank - we don't know what we're going to do," she said.
Ms Perera said her main hope was that Tasty Plate would be saved.
However, if that isn't possible she wants to start her own cooking classes for participants.
Ms Perera said she was disappointed staff weren't given a chance to help turn around the business if it wasn't profitable.
"Why don't they give it to someone else to run, or why don't they get someone else to run the cafe at the library or the cafe at TAFE?"
Ms Perera said she had also been disappointed some participants weren't kept on after trials.
"Everyone has different capabilities but there's always something they can do," she said.
Ms Perera said it would break her heart when people on trials were eventually told there was not a position at the cafe for them.
Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman told The Standard not every participant was accepted into the program.
This is despite the organisation listing a lack of participants as one of the reasons for the closure.
Mr Broekman also said there had been a reduction of funding in a number of NDIS packages.
"We always worked to determine if Tasty Plate was a suitable fit for, first and foremost, the participant and then the program," he said.
"Participants who unfortunately were unable to join the program were encouraged to seek out other NDIS services to ensure they had an avenue to achieve their goals."
An NDIS spokesman hosed down claims packages were being slashed.
"The National Disability Insurance Agency's (NDIA) priority remains ensuring every participant receives the disability-related supports they require," the spokesman said.
"While individual plans may go up and down in line with reasonable and necessary decision making, overall average plan budgets continue to increase. Over the three-year period to 30 September 2023, average plan budgets have increased by 2.8 per cent per annum for all participants.
"The NDIA is supportive of any organisation seeking to employ Australians living with disability. However, the agency is not responsible for individual business decisions, such as a provider's decision to cease operations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.