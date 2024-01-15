PhysiPole dancers give their all to performances dedicated to former coach

A group of talented aerial performers from Warrnambool gave their all to a performance dedicated to their former coach Riahna Bryon on the weekend.
The PhysiPole Warrnambool performers took part in the 2024 Bend the Air - Circus Evolved national championships on the Gold Coast.
The group won the national title last year under the guidance of Miss Byron.
However, she was unable to attend because she is confined to a wheelchair due to her battle with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).
Nadine Frankel, who attended the competition with the group - which includes her 17-year-old daughter Amarli Frankel - said the group performed their hearts out.
"They were amazing - every single one of them has brought their best performance," Mrs Frankel said.
While the group didn't win, they helped put a smile on Miss Byron's face by sending her a video of the performance.
It was a hugely successful weekend for Amarli, who was awarded the highest score for an aerial act in the 13-17 year age category.
She also won the lyra solo all stars 13-17 year category, the open apparatus performance solo 13-17 years and placed third in the acrobatic solo 16 years and over category.
Mia Goss won the lyra solo aerial minis eight years and under section while Maisie Paton placed second in the solo aerial minis eight years and under.
Lola Paton placed second in the lyra solo aerial mini stars 12 years and under category and paired with Savannah Murray to place second in the open apparatus duo 12 years and under.
Isabella Dean was second in the lyra solo all stars 13-17 year category while Lacey Hocken and Tilly Paton placed third in the open apparatus due 13-17 years.
Mrs Frankel said there were more than 400 competitors in the competition.
Coach Kelsey Hayward was also at the national event to support the competitors.
"Bend The Air is a circus competition that is centred around three main categories - aerial, acrobatics and circus," she said.
"Each category then offers sections based on skill level and/or age group. It first requires a video entry from which you are selected to compete at state heats.
"Then from the heats, the first, second and third placegetters are invited to national finals on the Gold Coast where they compete against the best in Australia."
