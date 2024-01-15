Inside Racing: Once-a-year cup meeting boasts champion footballer 'coup'

FORMER champion Geelong footballer Joel Selwood will be on-track for this Saturday's Camperdown Cup as an ambassador after a joint funding initiative was arranged between the state government and Camperdown Turf Club.
The popular once-a-year meeting normally attracts more than 2000 patrons but CTC manager Karen Van Kempen is hoping for a record crowd because of the presence of the Cats' 2022 premiership captain.
"We feel it's a great coup to have Joel as our ambassador for our cup meeting this Saturday," Van Kempen said.
"Joel is very popular not only amongst Cats fans but from the wider public. I'm sure Joel being on-course will be a point of difference to the meeting and increase crowd numbers.
"He'll be hosting an all-inclusive marquee and a punters club, plus he'll be doing a footy clinic for the young kids.
"The club is delighted with the early bookings we've received for the all-inclusive marquee plus a lot of our normal packages for the day are already sold out.
"We're confident with weather pending we'll get a huge crowd on the back of Joel's attendance.
"The club receives amazing support from the local community whether that be through sponsorship or attending the race day and we're very grateful for that assistance and support."
Eight races are set down for decision with the feature race - the Camperdown Cup - offering stake money of $50,000.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Peter Chow gave all the credit to his stable foreman Mark O'Donnell after True Nobility won his fourth race at Hamilton on Friday, January 12, 2024.
True Nobility, under the urging of apprentice jockey Tayla Childs, defeated Lady Shalaa and Dupie Doll to win the 1100-metre race.
"Mark has done a wonderful job with True Nobility," Chow said. "Mark came up with a few ideas for True Nobility and they helped the horse win again.
"He suggested to take the tongue tie off and to put a nose roll on and to cut back on trackwork for the horse and they have all been positive things.
"I'm lucky to have someone with Mark's experience and knowledge in the stable. He's a wonderful sounding board when we have a horse with problems or issues.
"We're also lucky to have Daniel Small there riding a lot of trackwork for the stable."
Chow said he wished there were more race meetings for True Nobility at Hamilton.
"I'm not sure why he runs so well at Hamilton," the former talented footballer said. "He just loves the track.
"I would love it if they had a meeting there each month.
"They race again at Hamilton on February 15 and I'm hoping there's a suitable race on the program for True Nobility."
The five-year-old took his stake earnings to over $130,000.
AARON Purcell may set Wisaka on a cups path following his win at Murray Bridge on Saturday.
Wisaka, with Jason Holder in the saddle, got up to beat Manzala by half-a-head in the $65,000 restricted race over 2500 metres.
The six-year-old's win was his first in six starts since joining Purcell's stable.
"We're still learning about Wisaka," Purcell said. "I'm sure there's more improvement in him. There's another 2500-metre race for him at Morphettville in a fortnight which should suit him down to the ground.
"We'll see how he performs in that race but I would say we'll head down to Tasmania for the Hobart and Launceston cups in February before looking at a race like the Adelaide Cup and we could look at the Warrnambool Cup in May.
"We purchased Wisaka in an online auction. He came to us in great order from Michael Moroney's stable.
"Wisaka has thrived with the change in environment from a city stable to country living. He's already repaid his purchase price so his connections are pretty happy.
"The long-term aim for Wisaka could be a career over the jumps but while he's running so well on the flat we'll stick to flat races with him."
From his 33 starts, Wisaka has won six races and been in the minor placegetters' stalls on eight occasions.
Purcell is looking forward to a busy few months as he's got unraced young horses ready to kick off their careers as well as jumping horses preparing for the upcoming season.
WINSLOW training export Ciaron Maher played an active role at the big Magic Millions Yearling Sales on the Gold Coast last week.
Maher purchased 24 yearlings at a cost of $8.1 million. He also picked up a few other yearlings from the sale after owners made the purchases.
His stable tasted success with Semana winning the $1 million Magic Millions Cup at the Magic Millions race day on Saturday.
The Melbourne Cup-winning trainer said he would be purchasing yearlings at upcoming sales in New Zealand, Melbourne and Sydney.
TOP Adelaide jockey Dom Tourneur will spend a few days on the sidelines after being suspended on a careless riding charge at Penola on Thursday, January 11.
Tourneur's suspension relates to his ride on Scenic Host in the Vignerons Cup.
He'll be out from January 20 and can resume riding again on January 27.
