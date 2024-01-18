Rare opportunity for residents to probe detectives on high profile cases

Warrnambool residents will soon have the rare opportunity to probe detectives on high profile police cases.
Victoria Police will host Inside Story at the Flying Horse Bar and Bistro on January 22, 2024.
The event provides a rare insight into the police investigation undertaken to solve some of Victoria's most notable crimes.
Presentations by lead detectives will give attendees a chance to see and hear details not covered by the media and gain an understanding of those prosecuted.
A spokeswoman for the event said the step-by-step presentations made participants feel like part of the investigating team when the final arrest was made.
The event is for those aged over 18 with light refreshments to be served and drinks available to purchase.
Refreshments will be served at 6.30pm with presentations starting at 7pm.
The spokeswoman said guests could ask questions at the end of each talk.
She said while the content of the presentations were not released ahead of the event, previous cases included murder investigations, including one involving a person who was dumped in a wheelie bin, and a significant arson case.
Inside Story raises money for the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation which honours the 175 Victoria Police officers who have died in the line of duty by supporting community hospital projects.
There are only 120 tickets available to buy online.
