Captain backs squad to respond in inter-association T20 competition

Dennington captain Shannon Beks believes his team's Twenty20 Cup loss to Allansford-Panmure is a good reminder of the level it needs to play at to be successful in the upcoming inter-association Sungold Cup finals.
The Dogs, who lost Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's T20 final to Allansford-Panmure on January 14, will host South West Cricket's T20 champions Pomborneit at Dennington in one of four quarter finals on Sunday, January 21, 2024.
In other quarter final fixtures, Grampians Cricket Association's St Andrews plays South Gambier at Dennington while Allansford-Panmure, fresh off its T20 Cup victory, battle Tyrendarra at Warrnambool's Davidson Oval, followed by Macarthur and Colac's City United.
Beks said Dennington was looking forward to the challenge of playing for the $15,000 Sungold Cup.
"It will be good fun," he said. "It's been five or six years since we've last played in it.
"It's a good opportunity to play against some different teams you don't normally get to play against and we're fortunate enough to be able to play one at home."
The opening batter, who made a quick 25 runs off 17 balls against the Gators, said the Dogs wouldn't look to change the way they played after Sunday's loss.
"I think we got ourselves into the final by playing a certain way and probably just didn't execute," Beks said.
"We were a little bit off and we were playing against a very good team. They (Allasnford-Panmure) make you pay if you're a little bit off.
"I think it gives you a good reminder of the level you need to play at to succeed in these things.
"Overall I'll just back the boys to respond next week."
The Dogs can take inspiration from Nestles, who last year lost the WDCA T20 final to Port Fairy before going on to win the Sungold Cup weeks later.
Beks admitted while he didn't know much of quarter finalist Pomborneit's line-up ahead of their match-up, he wouldn't be taking the side lightly.
"They're a pretty successful club, I think they've won a fair few flags down that way so they obviously know how to win," he said.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell was pleased with the crowd at Sunday's Warrnambool T20 Cup decider after having to reschedule the final due to rain.
"It was a great day, it was really good to see the community turn out (for it)," Ansell said.
"With rescheduling, it's about providing value to the clubs and sponsors so it was great people turned out and could see some great cricket and two teams who we think can give the Sungold Cup a good go."
The 2023-24 Sungold T20 Cup quarter finals will be played at 10.30am and 1.30pm on Sunday, January 21 at Dennington Recreation Reserve and Davidson Oval.
The four winners progress to the Sungold Cup semi-finals, held at Allansford Recreation Reserve on Friday, January 26. The first semi-final starts at 9.30am, followed by the second from 12.15pm.
The final will then be held from about 3.30pm.
