The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Captain backs squad to respond in inter-association T20 competition

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
January 15 2024 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington's Harrison Rantall was one of his team's top scorers in Sunday's WDCA Twenty20 final. Picture by Sean McKenna
Dennington's Harrison Rantall was one of his team's top scorers in Sunday's WDCA Twenty20 final. Picture by Sean McKenna

Dennington captain Shannon Beks believes his team's Twenty20 Cup loss to Allansford-Panmure is a good reminder of the level it needs to play at to be successful in the upcoming inter-association Sungold Cup finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.