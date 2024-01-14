Wanted man found with vast quantity of meth, faces lengthy jail term

A Portland man wanted in relation to a stolen $60,000 Ford Ranger ute has been arrested in Footscray with a vast quantity of drugs.
Footscray police arrested the 26-year-old last Friday, January 12, 2024, allegedly in possession of 155 grams of methamphetamine which had a potential street value of about $75,000.
He's been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of meth and associated offences.
The trafficking commercial quantity charges carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of $570,000.
He came to the attention of Warrnambool police after officers were called to a disturbance at the city's central McDonald's restaurant about midnight Christmas Day.
Co-accused Hayden Lowe, 28, was allegedly in possession of drugs and a Ford Ranger key.
That key led police officers - through diligent investigations - to the Ford Ranger which was parked at a central Warrnambool motel, fitted with stolen plates.
The theft of the $60,000 Ford Ranger is alleged to have occurred in Sunbury in early December.
Portland woman Jessie Dorward, 24, was later arrested in Portland and charged over the theft of the $60,000 utility.
Portland police went to a Mitchell Crescent address on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, looking for two wanted people in relation to the stolen Ford Ranger, a man and a woman.
Both fled from the property when police arrived, but Ms Dorward was quickly run down and arrested.
Two other people, who were at the address, intervened and helped the wanted man escape.
Those two men were also arrested by police officers as they were found to be wanted on warrants of apprehension.
Ms Dorward was later interviewed, charged with theft of the ute, handling stolen goods and possessing cannabis.
She was bailed to appear in court at Portland court on January 30.
Police also allege Ms Dorward, Mr Lowe and the man arrested in Footscray also left a Warrnambool motel without paying.
Mr Lowe was also identified as the alleged thief at Total Tools on Raglan Parade east.
Mr Lowe is accused of going to the business on December 14, walking out the back, where he stole Kincrome tools off a pallet worth about $2200.
He was also charged with burglary-related offences after being released on bail on the afternoon of December 26.
His bail involved strict conditions, including he live at a Kerr Street address and abide by an overnight curfew between 8pm and 6am.
But within 20 hours of being released from custody he allegedly attended the home of a 70-year-old man and his wife.
Mr Lowe allegedly accessed a side gate and gained entry to a rear shed.
He allegedly accessed tool cabinets, removing a number of tool cases and stacked them just inside the shed in preparation to steal them.
Police arrived at 11.30am and found Mr Lowe sleeping inside.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with burglary, trespass, possessing a controlled weapon and going equipped to steal.
The latter charges stemmed from him allegedly possessing a spanner, tyre iron, screw driver, torch and a large fishing knife.
He was also found with medication for which he didn't have a prescription.
