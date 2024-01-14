Lucky escape for truck driver after early morning rollover

Updated 12pm:
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Camperdown police attended the truck rollover near the town on Monday.
Sergeant Natalie Jorgensen, of Camperdown police, said a call was received about 8.35am.
"A gravel truck tipped over on the road where there are road works being done," Sergeant Jorgensen said.
"The occupant was taken to Warrnambool hospital with minor injuries.
Sergeant Jorgensen said the road was closed by Corangamite Shire while the scene was cleared.
Earlier:
A truck driver was taken to hospital after a rollover on Wiridgil Road, Camperdown on Monday morning.
Jonathan Munro, who lives on the road, said the accident happened about 8.30am.
He said there had been works on the road in recent days and there was a lot of loose gravel.
Mr Munro said there were two tow trucks at the scene which were attempting to remove the truck.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident in Camperdown about 8.40am.
"A man believed to be in his 50s was transported by road to South West Healthcare Warrnambool in a stable condition with an upper body injury," she said.
"A truck rollover on Wiridgil Road saw our crews mobilised this morning," a post on the Camperdown SES Facebook page states.
"Local CFA crews, police and Corangamite Shire Council workers were on hand to make sure the scene was safe.
"Luckily the driver stepped out of the vehicle and was checked over by Ambulance Victoria.
"The road will remain closed for the moment, so seeking an alternative route is advised."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.