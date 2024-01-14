Audi coupe stolen from isolated farming property, found burnt out

An Audi coupe was stolen from a Woorndoo farming property overnight on Saturday, January 13, and found burnt out at Lake Bolac.
Detective Senior Constable Lewis Martin, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the vehicle was stolen some time overnight on Saturday.
The vehicle was found on Sunday burnt out at Lake Bolac. It was completely destroyed.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers will process the vehicle for forensic evidence.
"If anyone saw that Audi vehicle being driven in the Woorndoo, Lake Bolac, Stawell districts overnight on Saturday we want to hear about that," Detective Senior Constable Lewis said.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1151 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
