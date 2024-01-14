Intimate videos sent to woman after accused man engages in bizarre behaviour

A Swan Hill man staying in the Koroit district has come to the attention of police after allegedly sending intimate videos of himself to a woman.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said the 39-year-old man travelled from Mildura to Warrnambool on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
He was picked up by a friend and was staying at a Koroit district property.
But, on Thursday night his host couple and their children were in bed overnight when they heard screaming outside.
There was also a lawn mower being started and stopped and the revving of a motorbike.
Police were called and the visitor was requested to leave.
Officers found that the man had used zip ties to secure all the gates at the property shut, he removed TV cables and hung them from a tree, sprayed black paint over reflectors on the road outside the address and removed children's toys while they slept and replaced them with other items.
When the couple woke up on Friday they found the electricity to the property had been cut.
Soon after 1pm on Friday a woman allegedly received an intimate video from the former visitor via social media on Facebook Messenger.
The video was of a man masturbating.
A second video was received at about 1.40pm and allegedly included the man filming his face and then of him masturbating.
The visitor was arrested after police were called to a disturbance at the Warrnambool IGA supermarket at 11.40am on Saturday.
The man was taken into custody, interviewed, charged and remanded in the cells to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 15.
The man was already on bail charged with thefts and scheduled to appear in the Swan Hill Magistrates Court on February 20.
The man has now been charged with new offences of stalking, distributing intimate videos by using carriage service to offend, theft and committing offences on bail.
The man is one of three men in the Warrnambool police station cells to appear in court today.
A Hamilton man, 41, has been charged with stealing a slab of beer from the city's BWS store on Friday.
He was allegedly arrested while still drinking the first stubby from the slab and is well known to police.
A 50-year-old Warrnambool man has also been charged with breaching a court order.
He's also well known to police.
