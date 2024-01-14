Internationally renowned boxing program on offer at new city gym

A Warrnambool man's suggestion that a world-renowned boxing coach should have a Greek-Australian boxer on one of his live shows changed his life forever.
Paul Hrabar, a former East Warrnambool seniors football coach, was a kickboxer in his late teens.
The 48-year-old became a fan of Eric A Bradley, an internationally renowned boxing coach in the US.
"I was following George Kambosis Junior and I made a suggestion to Coach Eric A Bradley to have him on his live show," Mr Hrabar said.
"I was able to connect those two together and from there Coach Eric A Bradley asked me to follow his master boxing program."
Mr Hrabar said it had been an honour to join elite coaches from all over the world.
He has been training clients in a home gym set up for the past two years.
However, on Sunday, Pauly's Boxing on Albert Street officially opened to the public.
Mr Hrabar said he offered boxing training for people who wanted to compete as well as fitness classes.
He admitted the past two years, which had culminated in the opening, had been busy.
"I've been on 1.30am Zoom meetings with coaches from around the world," Mr Hrabar said.
"They are elite coaches from Denmark, Canada, the United States.
"I'm lucky to be one of the few Australian coaches who has done their program."
Mr Hrabar said the closure of a few other gyms had made him more determined to launch the business.
"We're doing this for the community," he said.
Mr Hrabar said the boxfit classes were for all fitness levels and there were also circuits that offered a full body workout.
"It's for everyone - whether you want to increase or maintain your fitness or come in for an escape for your mental health," he said.
The gym is offering half-priced $10 classes during its first week of operation for all classes (excluding personal training).
The week-one price includes ladies boxfit at 10.30am.
Memberships are available and there is an opening price of $300 for eight weeks.
