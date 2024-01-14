Hot rod lovers cruise into seaside town for annual show 'n' shine

Stephen 'Red' Hamilton says it's a pretty good feeling seeing the hot rod he spent 16 years fixing up on display at Port Fairy's show 'n' shine.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Koroit man was one of hundreds of car lovers showing off their vehicles at the annual event, which runs for three days, on Sunday, January 15, 2024.
Mr Hamilton purchased the body for his first hot rod, a 1930 Ford, from Tamworth nearly 20 years ago and spent 16 years re-building.
The vehicle stood out at the show on Sunday due to it's unusual colour, which Mr Hamilton said was a few tints mixed together and called 'mocha'.
"I didn't want it to be your usual red, black or yellow," he said.
He said he loved the way the colour paired with the cream and maroon.
While Mr Hamilton put the majority of the car together himself, he hired professionals from Warrnambool and surrounds to paint the Ford and do up the interior.
Once completed about three years ago, Mr Hamilton had the car registered and drives it as much as he can.
He said he'd always loved cars, particularly EH Holdens, but had never had his own hot rod until now.
He said seeing it on show after years of hard work was a "pretty good feeling".
Jagger McHenry, 6, attended this year's event with his grandparents Bruce and Pam, who travelled almost five hours from Phillip Island.
As he sat inside his grandfather's 1934 Chevrolet, Jagger said he loved his 'Chevys' .
His grandmother said they frequently attended car shows, mainly in Castlemaine, with Sunday their first time at the Port Fairy event.
"I think this event is fantastic, we're very impressed," Mrs McHenry said.
Gate staff said while it was too early to say how many people had attended the show, hundreds had already flocked through the door before noon on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.