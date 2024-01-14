Bartlett success story: From farm gate to behind the wheel of a Ferrari

When Don Bartlett started Bamstone back in 1975, he never dreamed it would become the business it is today.
Mr Bartlett, 84, was farming at the time.
A chance encounter with an architect in Singapore while on holiday would change his life forever and allow him to realise his dream of collecting luxury vehicles.
"I started Bamstone on the 11th of the 11th, 1975 - the day Gough Whitlam got kicked out," Mr Bartlett said.
"I was farming at the time and I was interested in doing something else - anything other than farming."
Mr Bartlett, who had also done some work with granite, started talking to a man at the motel he was at in Singapore.
"I got talking to a bloke and he said he was an architect from Australia," Mr Bartlett said.
"I asked him if he was in Singapore on a holiday and he said 'we're here building the Australian High Commission'."
The architect asked Mr Barlett where he was from and he replied he was from Port Fairy.
"He said 'you might be able to help me, do you know anyone who cuts bluestone?'."
Mr Bartlett thought on his feet - a decision that would prove to be the biggest of his life.
"I didn't but I knew a bit about it so I said, 'we do'," Mr Bartlett said.
"He said go into the office, get the tender and give us a price to do the job."
Mr Bartlett didn't waste any time doing just that.
"We won that first job in Singapore and we've been flat chat ever since."
Mr Bartlett said he started with six employees and now the business has about 50 staff members.
"I think we're the biggest stone cutters in Australia now," he said.
Bamstone's bluestone features on Swanson Walk in Melbourne, Crown Casino and Southern Cross Station to name a few.
On Sunday, Mr Bartlett had one of his nine luxury cars on show at the Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club annual display.
Mr Bartlett's California T convertible may not have fitted the historical bill, but it sure drew a crowd.
He bought the vehicle from Melbourne two years ago.
The car, which retails for about $460,00 new, had 6000 kilometres on the clock when he bought it.
Mr Bartlett also has a 1927 Rolls Royce, a Maserati Granturismo, a convertible Bentley Continental, a top of the range BMW and a F20 Lariat ute.
"I've also got a 1959 Cadillac convertible - which is the same as Elvis Presley's," he said.
Mr Bartlett was one of dozens on display at the event, which drew a large crowd on Sunday.
When asked what was behind his love of luxury cars he replied: "everyone has to have a vice".
