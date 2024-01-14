The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Bartlett success story: From farm gate to behind the wheel of a Ferrari

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 14 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Bartlett had his convertible Ferrari on display at Lake Pertobe on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Don Bartlett had his convertible Ferrari on display at Lake Pertobe on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

When Don Bartlett started Bamstone back in 1975, he never dreamed it would become the business it is today.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.