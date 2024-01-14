Sun sets on music festival for another year as hundreds flock to Loch Hart

The sun has set on another Loch Hart Music Festival.
The fifth instalment of the music, arts and comedy event was held on the Great Ocean Road in Princetown between January 12 and 14.
Hundreds of people flocked to the picturesque site to enjoy a line-up jam-packed with both nostalgic favourites and rising stars, including The Vasco Era, Children Collide, Joanne, Lotte Gallagher and Girl and Girl.
The popular event, which launched in November 2018 with 500 guests over the two nights, has not been without its hardships.
Organisers battled through two postponements and one cancellation during the COVID-19 pandemic before going ahead in January 2022.
Then in 2023 the festival was hit by a wild storm, closing the stage but continuing the party in a giant tent.
The fifth instalment in 2024 was nearly cancelled with festival director Jayden Bath calling for 300 more tickets to be sold in a manner of days, in order for the event to go ahead. On December 19, 2023, he announced the community's overwhelming support would see the festival run again this year.
"We are so grateful to everyone who purchased, shared and inboxed us with love and support," he told The Standard.
"We couldn't do this without our amazing community and they are what makes Loch Hart so special."
