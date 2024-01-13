Five taken to hospital after nasty two-car collision

The Henty Highway north of Portland is currently a 60kmh restricted speed zone after a two-car collision just before 2pm on Saturday, January 13.
A Portland police spokeswoman said the collision happened when a vehicle was entering the highway from Westlakes Road and was involved in a collision with a vehicle heading north on the highway.
"The highway is currently reduced to 60kmh after a hazardous material spill caused by the collision," she said.
"We just want to warn drivers that the area is currently subject to a reduced speed.
"A number of people were transported by ambulance for assessment and treatment at the Portland Base Hospital.
"I understand five people went to hospital.
"None of those people are believed to have been suffering life-threatening injuries."
The police investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and any witnesses are requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500.
