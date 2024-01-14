The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'We're not done': Twenty20 victors striving for all forms of success

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 14 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford-Panmure were crowned WDCA Twenty20 champions on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Allansford-Panmure were crowned WDCA Twenty20 champions on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Allansford-Panmure is hoping its Twenty20 success can translate into the ultimate reward in the longer format of the game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.