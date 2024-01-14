'We're not done': Twenty20 victors striving for all forms of success

Allansford-Panmure is hoping its Twenty20 success can translate into the ultimate reward in the longer format of the game.
The Gators lifted the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's 2023-24 Twenty20 Cup on Sunday, January 13, their total of 149 too great for Dennington to chase down in the rescheduled final.
Gators' coach Kyall Timms was proud of his team's "clinical" performance at Reid Oval.
"We've been building and building and building all year and this is reward for the effort we've put in," Timms told The Standard after the final.
"We've been a bit starved for success in the longer format, we won the T20 a couple years ago, but we're really pushing to have a big year this year."
Timms said playing Twenty20 cricket remained one of the best forms of training for his group.
"Any cricket we can play in any form is good form, any winning form is good form," he said.
"We're pushing to win everything this year, it's something we really want to strive for as a club and across all grades.
"It's a just reward to date, but by no means are we done."
Several Gators stood up in the win, with umpires admitting three could have taken out player of the match honours, with the medal ultimately awarded to opening batter Daniel Meade for his blistering 43 runs off 23 deliveries (including seven boundaries).
The 39-year-old was pleased with his and the team's performance.
"It was a good day for cricket and to get a few runs," he said. "It was a bit faster than last week (semi finals) coming off the bat, so it was good to get a few away.
"It sort of came off today, a bit of luck."
The long-time cricketer, who highlighted a strong foundation of friendship within the team, hopes to continue the team's success in the back half of the season.
"We're just a good bunch of mates who love to play cricket, win, lose or draw, it's good fun," he said.
"We've played a fair bit of T20 in the last couple years, we've got our routine set out so we'll see how we go."
Meade's knock got the Gators off to a strong start on a windy, yet fast Reid Oval deck, with the batter teaming up with Kade Parker to reach 0-52 after five overs.
The Dogs got the breakthrough soon after, Parker (15) caught deep off a Arambage Kanil delivery with Meade dismissed in a similar fashion minutes later via a Sam Worden ball.
Gators' Twenty20 captain Chris Bant and division one skipper Shashan Silva took up the mantle soon after, their strong running between wickets a highlight to push the side to 2-90 after 10 overs, though Silva (16) was bowled the very next delivery by Kanil.
Paddy Meade (12) and Timms (12) both made strong cameos, with Bant's 37 off 30 helping the Gators to 7-149 from 20 overs.
"We were confident with 150 on the board but it's a funny game, especially on this ground, it's very quick and you get value for your shots," Timms said.
Dennington got off to its own flying start, with Shannon Beks (25 off 17) and Walker Owen (27) getting the side to 0-43 before Beks' dismissal.
Matthew Gome's glove-work sent Owen back to the change-rooms with the Dogs on 3-64, with Simon Richardson picking three consecutive wickets for the Gators - Owen, Xavier Beks and Ben Rantall - in the space of 10 runs.
Parker also snagged three wickets, as the Dogs crumbled to 8-94 though a few late fielding errors from the Gators saw the Dogs finish on 9-115.
The Sungold T20 Cup quarter finals will be contested on Sunday, January 21 with the semi finals and final held on Australia Day.
