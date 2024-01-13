The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former Victorian Premier celebrates 'special' Flemington win

By Tim Auld
Updated January 14 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Napthine, pictured at the 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, was thrilled to celebrate his first Flemington winner as an owner. Picture by Anthony Brady
Denis Napthine, pictured at the 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, was thrilled to celebrate his first Flemington winner as an owner. Picture by Anthony Brady

FORMER Victorian Premier and avid racing fan Denis Napthine had his first Flemington winner as an owner on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.