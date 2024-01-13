Former Victorian Premier celebrates 'special' Flemington win

FORMER Victorian Premier and avid racing fan Denis Napthine had his first Flemington winner as an owner on Saturday.
Napthine owns a share in Aurora's Symphony - trained by Warrnambool's Symon Wilde - who got up in the last stride to score a surprise victory over Herman Hesse in a $150,000 race at the famous racecourse.
Wilde purchased Aurora's Symphony for $40,000 at the 2018 Inglis VOBIS yearling sales and the seven-year-old has gone on to earn more than $780,000 in stake-money for his large group of owners.
Napthine said it was a big thrill to have a Flemington winner.
"It's pretty special to say you've had a Flemington winner," he told The Standard. "Aurora's Symphony has given us plenty of enjoyment including winning two Colac Cups and two Launceston Cups but winning one at Flemington is a huge thrill.
"The keen pace in the race helped our chances as we're a back-marker and it allowed Aurora's Symphony to finish the race off strongly.
"Aurora Symphony's two prior runs in this campaign were nothing to go on about and to top it off he had a bout of colic .
"I thought Aurora's Symphony might have run third or fourth but the win shows Symon has the horse on-track for another crack at some nice races over the next few months."
Napthine, who lived in Port Fairy with his wife Peggy for years before moving to Geelong about 18 months ago, said horses that he has shares in were having a great run.
"I've had four winners in the last month," he said.
"Three of those winners were before Christmas and now Aurora's Symphony has won so I'm having a lucky run.
"It doesn't always happen like that - you can have long runs of outs.
"I'll take the winners while they're on offer."
From his 38 starts, Aurora's Symphony has won nine races.
