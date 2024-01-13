'Clutch' cricketer steers Bulls to back-to-back T20 trophies

For the second year in a row, a star all-rounder has stood up on South West Cricket's Twenty20 grand final stage.
Tharaka Sendanayake's unbeaten 62 from 52 deliveries saw Pomborneit clinch back-to-back division one T20 titles against Cobden under lights on Saturday, January 13.
The Sri Lankan's heroics was reminiscent of last year's decider - also against Cobden - where he struck 60 off 35 balls to seal the match.
"He's clutch," Bulls division one captain Matthew Bignell said of Sendanayake, who was named grand final MVP and player of the series, on Saturday night.
"It's good to have him in the team, you couldn't ask for a better clutch player to be honest.
"Everyone loves him... and he wins us games, so you can't complain."
Cobden, electing to bat first on its home deck, posted 3-112 from its 20 overs, with teen opener Jonty Robertson unbeaten on 47 from 51 balls, while Angus Uwland (23 from 16) bolstered the Knights' run total late.
However, Bignell, who celebrated his first premiership of any format in the win, remained confident his squad could chase Cobden down.
"It's about par score on this ground today - there was two other games played...we were pretty confident with our batting we could chase anything down," he said.
Pomborneit, who has been one of the association's most successful teams in recent years, continued its golden run with three teenagers in this year's winning T20 side - Finn Tolland, Gavin Reynolds and Ben Whytcross.
"Finn, he opened the bowling, he bowled beautifully all day," Bignell said. "Gav Reynolds - he got his first five-for today against Bookaar (round seven fixture)... and little Benny Whytcross, he was our fielder, he stopped balls, he stopped runs."
Pomborneit, which advance to the Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter finals, was undefeated throughout the association's T20 series, topping the table after seven home-and-away fixtures across December and January before defeating Heystebury Princetown in a semi-final on Saturday.
"I think we're the best team in the league - Twenty20s, one-dayers, whatever," Bignell said. "To be undefeated, it really is credit to the boys."
Meanwhile, Cobden booked its place in the grand final with a semi-final win over Bookaar, confidently chasing down the Pelicans' total of 94.
