Model trains enthusiasts flock to exhibition at city primary school

The Warrnambool Model Railway Club is holding its annual exhibition at the St Joseph's Primary School in Botanic Road.
The exhibition is on between 10am and 5pm both Saturday and Sunday.
Warrnambool Model Railway Club exhibitor manager Mick Lamb said there were 26 layouts on show this weekend.
He said it was the club's biggest exhibition of the year on the second weekend in January and helped to keep the club alive and operating.
"It's our annual major fundraiser, helping to pay the rent, the power and keeps us up and running," he said.
Mr Lamb said the club has about 20 members but was always willing to welcome new enthusiasts.
"Everyone is welcome," he said.
"I've been involved for about 12 years. This is our best show yet. It's well worth coming to have a look.
"Some of the exhibits are interactive and everyone will answer anyone's questions," he said.
Stawell's Colin Konig, 75, has spent the past 25 years "seriously" involved in model railways.
This weekend he showed a new layout based on Welsh scenery in the area where he was born.
He said it took about two years to put together the layout.
"I'm very happy with it," he said.
"It was a bit of an experiment to see how much I could put together on the six-foot layout, which is about the size of a door.
"I've had some friends from the UK look at it and they were quite impressed. If you can impress the Welsh then I must be doing something right."
Mr Konig said two trains run automatically at the same time on the layout - the upper level point-to- point on a return loop and the bottom level a figure eight in one direction.
He said the models were based on the six foot size so they could be transported in the Stawell Model Railway Club made-for-purpose trailer.
The exhibitor said two or three layouts could go in the trailer and this weekend the club had two layouts at the Warrnambool show.
