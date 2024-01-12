The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested drinking first stubby after stealing slab of beer

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 13 2024 - 8:56am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested drinking first stubby after stealing slab of beer
Man arrested drinking first stubby after stealing slab of beer

A 41-year-old Hamilton man, who stole a slab of beer, was only one stubby into the box when he was arrested.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.