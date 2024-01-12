Man arrested drinking first stubby after stealing slab of beer

A 41-year-old Hamilton man, who stole a slab of beer, was only one stubby into the box when he was arrested.
The man, who is extremely well known to police, was arrested on Friday and charged with theft from the city's BWS store.
He was remanded in custody and will be held in the Warrnambool police station cells over the weekend before appearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
He's expected to plead guilty to the offence and could receive a penalty involving the time he has already served in custody.
In June last year he was jailed for the 123 days he spent in custody after harassing campers.
In November he pleaded guilty to going into a Thai restaurant, having a meal and leaving without paying.
He was jailed for the day he had already spent in custody.
