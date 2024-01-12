Video posting P-plater who ran down koala faces fines of $100,000

A Koroit P-plater faces fines of $100,000 or two years' imprisonment after filming himself running down a koala in the Tower Hill State Game Reserve.
The young man has not yet been charged, but is expected to be with offences including aggravated cruelty and driving while using a mobile phone.
It's expected that consideration will also be given to other charges relating to the incident happening inside the state game reserve.
It's understood the probationary driver filmed the koala before running it down in his vehicle.
He then posted the video on social media, which is alleged to have revealed his identity.
It is not known if the koala died.
Koroit police declined to comment about the pending charges, but confirmed an investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Koroit police station on 5565 8202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Under the prevention of Animal Cruelty Act 1986, a person who commits an act or acts of cruelty on any animal, which result in the death or serious disablement of the animal, commits aggravated cruelty on that animal and is guilty of an offence and is liable to a penalty of not more than, in the case of a natural person, 500 penalty units or imprisonment for two years.
A penalty unit is currently $192.31, so the current maximum fine for the offence is $96,155 or two years' imprisonment.
Under the Wildlife (State Game Reserves) Regulations 2014 it's an offence to interfere with animals.
A person must not, in a reserve, disturb, harass, remove, hunt, capture, take, kill or injure or otherwise destroy or interfere with any animal.
The maximum penalty for that offence is a fine of almost $4000.
