Video posting P-plater who ran down koala faces fines of $100,000

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 13 2024 - 8:03am, first published 7:53am
A koala at Tower Hill. This is a file image.
A koala at Tower Hill. This is a file image.

A Koroit P-plater faces fines of $100,000 or two years' imprisonment after filming himself running down a koala in the Tower Hill State Game Reserve.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

