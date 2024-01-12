The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Brilliant cricketer': Teen caps breakout week with title-winning heroics

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
January 12 2024 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Blue celebrate after winning the under 17 country week title. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool Blue celebrate after winning the under 17 country week title. Picture by Sean McKenna

It was fitting Brock Gannon was at the crease when his Warrnambool Blue side clinched the under 17 country week title at Reid Oval on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.