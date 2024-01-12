Port Campbell speedster named in tour match squad to face South Africa

Port Campbell export Milly Illingworth will get a taste of international women's cricket later this month, in what could be a sign of things to come.
The 18-year-old fast bowler impressed with her raw pace for the Melbourne Stars during the Women's Big Bash League and has been rewarded with selection in a 12-player Governor-General's XI squad for a fixture against South Africa on January 24 at North Sydney Oval.
The squad features a host of emerging talent. Victorian spinner Sophie Molineux is captain and Cricket Australia's national development lead Kirsten Beams is coach.
"The Governor-General's XI fixture presents a great opportunity to see some of the brightest young cricketers take on a high-quality international opposition," selector Shawn Flegler said.
"The talent in this squad shows the depth in the women's game in Australia and we're excited to see our next generation of players progress through the ranks of Australian cricket."
Illingworth, who graduated year 12 at Emmanuel College in late 2023, featured in 11 matches during her inaugural WBBL campaign.
She has also appeared in five out of Victoria's six Women's National Cricket League matches this campaign, snaring six wickets.
Star tweaker Georgia Wareham, from Mortlake, has been named in the 15-player Australian white-ball squad to host South Africa in three Twenty20 and three One-Day Internationals beginning January 27.
Wareham recently returned from India where she took 12 wickets against the hosts from three T20I and three ODI matches.
