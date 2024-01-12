Unheralded cricketer chuffed to reach 'little milestone' in senior career

Underrated Russells Creek division one cricketer Blake Evans says it is satisfying to tick over a "little milestone" in his senior career but he's hungry for more.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 24-year-old - who celebrated his 200th match at the start of the season - has been a major component of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club's decade of success predominantly with ball in hand with his wily medium-pace.
But in what was his 146th division one match - a two-dayer against West Warrnambool - the four-time premiership player made his first top-flight half-century, a swashbuckling 55 not out off 39 balls to lift Creek to an imposing 7-280 on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
His entertaining hand featured three sixes and four boundaries.
"I've made a couple of 40s but it's the first time getting 50-plus, so it's nice to tick over that little milestone of my own, it's pretty special, " he said.
"The plan was to have wickets towards the back end to try and dominate at the end, 80 overs is a long time to be out in the field so it was just about trying to put the pressure back on them.
"I got on top of a couple. It's the best I've batted for a while. It felt pretty good."
Evans - the club's division one vice-captain - said he was working hard on his batting and wanted to continue building that area of his game.
The left-hander has also opened in the club's Twenty20 campaign and shown promise in the role.
"Over the last couple of years I've been working really hard on my batting as a bit of a pinch-hitter towards the bottom of the order and then obviously try and be handy with the ball," he said.
"I've been pretty starved of opportunities for a few years (with the bat) but with success you don't really mind it.
"This year there's been a few more opportunities with some guys leaving in the off-season but it's also one of our strongest batting orders this year too."
He said the bowlers would need to be on top of their game when play resumes on January 13, wary of the Panthers who sit in third, one spot above Creek on a log-jammed division one table.
"Hopefully we can start the day with tight lines and get a few early wickets and get them under pressure early," he said.
"It's a bit like boring cricket, just bowl tightly and hopefully we can attack through the middle and get the job done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.