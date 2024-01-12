Reason for shock business closure revealed as participants 'grieve'

Dwindling numbers have been revealed as the reason behind the shock closure of Tasty Plate as participants gathered to grieve their loss.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman said Tasty Plate, a cafe and catering business which was a training ground for people with a disability, had just 14 NDIS participants when the decision to close on Monday January 8, 2024, was announced.
Those 14 made up seven full-time roles.
Mr Broekman at the time said the business was no longer viable but the organisation had been reluctant to divulge more details.
Speaking to The Standard on January 12, Mr Broekman said the break-even point for the Warrnambool business was 40-50 NDIS participants but the organisation would have continued on with 30.
He said the number of 14 was dwindling despite a concerted marketing campaign in 2023, which while yielding 300 inquiries, had not delivered the numbers needed.
"We had five people move into open employment which was great and what we want but we couldn't get people to come in behind them," he said.
Mr Broekman said it had done "everything" it could to keep Tasty Plate afloat. During the COVID-19 lockdowns it had secured help to keep it going.
"But this time it is different, the participants are just not coming through," he said.
Tasty Plate had contracts to run cafes at the city's library and TAFE, which are now both closed until further notice, as well as its own outlet in Fairy Street.
Tasty Plate founders Helen and Richard Ridgwell came up with the concept to give their son Simon and other people with a disability a place to train for open employment.
Ms Ridgwell said they understood participants received an email announcing the closure on Monday morning.
She said as founders of Tasty Plate, which was established in 2012 and was taken over by Brophy in 2017, they felt bad for those involved.
The Warrnambool couple hosted former staff, participants and their families at their home on January 12.
"We are opening our home so people can have the opportunity to support and comfort each other, and grieve in a safe place," she told The Standard.
"It's also where the participants can thank the staff that supported them."
Ms Ridgwell said it was disappointing there wasn't another avenue for the participants to say goodbye.
"It's my understanding they were told it was closing and that was it," she said.
"We just felt it wasn't an appropriate way to let them go."
Mr Broekman said the 14 NDIS participants and 19 Tasty Plate staff members were offered "extensive support".
"We know how difficult the closure was for our participants, staff and community and made support a priority," he said.
"Each participate was provided with a support avenue with the notice Tasty Plate would be closing on Monday. We have also made an effort to speak to each individual participant, either directly, through their family or primary carer to check in via phone or in a one-one- setting.
"We have also been working with NDIA to ensure full compliance for the exit of the participants and the program."
Mr Broekman said the decision to announce the closure to the participants on Monday was to ensure they all found out at the same time "while they were in a safe space with their families and support networks".
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she was shocked so many people had contacted her disappointed or upset with how the closure was handled.
She said people were too scared to speak up, or were told not to out of fear of losing future job opportunities.
"We've got people with a disability, many of whom need structure and certainty and routine as part of their well-being, who have suddenly been told they've got no work," she said.
"It's a really devastating way to approach it when I am told that at the Christmas party it was a really up-beat feel and they were all ready to start in 2024."
Ms Britnell said she was concerned about Mr Broekman's claim that Brophy did everything it could to retain the business.
"If the community is completely unaware of something closing, that doesn't add up for me," she said.
"It's just such a heartless approach. If the model is no longer viable the community deserves to understand. If it's NDIS, help us understand why there's a hole.
"If there's nothing to hide, why wouldn't you share?".
Ms Britnell said she and Wannon MP Dan Tehan had reached out to Mr Broekman in the hope of meeting with him to "get more clarity and transparency".
She said at the time Mr Broekman had not replied to her email.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.