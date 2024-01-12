'It was a good week': Promise shown but cricketers fall short in final

Warrnambool Gold under 15 country week co-coach Zavier Mungean says the association has plenty to look forward to in the future despite narrowly falling short in the grand final on Friday, January 12, 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mount Gambier soared to glory in the grand final at Horsham City Oval, winning by six wickets.
Warrnambool had a tough time with the bat, rolled for 76 after winning the toss and batting, with Mortlake's Sam Wareham capping off a stellar week with 38 of the team's total.
While Wareham managed to snag a few early wickets in the run chase, Mount Gambier chased the total down in 21 overs.
"It's not an excuse but our boys were probably a bit tired today and they just jumped us," Mungean said of the loss.
"We tried hard but they just rolled with it after the start. That's what can happen in cricket sometimes."
Mungean, who co-coached the team alongside Simon Rea, said it was an enjoyable week helping develop the association's brightest young prospects.
The Wesley Yambuk Titans division one cricketer pointed out several players who shone and said as a collective the group gelled.
"Sam (Wareham), we don't need to say much about him, he had an unbelievable week, he's just a natural cricketer," he said.
"Lachy Rea had some really good innings throughout the week. Beau Gannon is another who was great, he opened the batting and helped see off the new ball for us.
"Zac Smith opened the bowling and showed good signs and a young lad from Hawkesdale, Ben Gordon, he's kind of come out of nowhere but showed a lot of talent with the ball.
"It was a good week from the boys."
He said the talented group of players would take plenty of lessons after getting a taste of representative cricket.
Warrnambool Blue, meanwhile, capped off a promising carnival with a thrilling tie on the final day against South West.
Allansford-Panmure's Connor Brisbane was the star of the show, smashing 76 from 59 balls in an eye-catching display featuring eight fours and a maximum.
Warrnambool reached 6-136 from its 25 overs after South West earlier posted 4-136 in the first innings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.