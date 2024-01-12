The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It was a good week': Promise shown but cricketers fall short in final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
January 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Gold prior to the under 15 country week grand final on Friday, January 12. Picture by Ben Fraser
Warrnambool Gold prior to the under 15 country week grand final on Friday, January 12. Picture by Ben Fraser

Warrnambool Gold under 15 country week co-coach Zavier Mungean says the association has plenty to look forward to in the future despite narrowly falling short in the grand final on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.