'It was wild': Artist bowled over as cricket design becomes a big hit

WHEN Fiona Clarke says she loves cricket so much it must be in her DNA, she's right.
The Framlingham-raised artist's cricket lineage dates back to the country's first all-Aboriginal XI more than 150 years ago.
In the team that graced the MCG in the 1866 Boxing Day Test and then historically toured England two years later, were the artist's great great grandfather James 'Mosquito' Couzens and his brother Johnny Cuzens.
So, when the creator of the iconic Walkabout Wickets design spotted her artwork fluttering on a flag over the MCG at the recent Boxing Day Test, at the ground where Mosquito and Johnny first played, it was a remarkable moment.
"It was wild. It's a big thing to have this happening," said Clarke, who was at the ground. "You get a little bit emotional about it.
"I'm really proud, it's wonderful."
Displayed above the scoreboard on the Olympic Stand roof over the four days of the Test, the flag is the latest showcase for the Walkabout Wickets design.
It will also be flown at the MCG for Australia's ODI against the West Indies on February 2.
Originally created by Clarke for the 2016 Boxing Day Test commemorating the 150th anniversary of the 1866 match, the design has since gained national and international exposure.
From a collar logo on the Aussie Test uniforms that year, for the first time this season it's on the kit of all three formats; Test, One-Day Internationals and T20; as either a motif or a panel for both the men's and women's teams.
The artwork has also gained a footing in state competitions and the Big Bash League including umpires' shirts this year for the first time.
There have also been wickets, banners, volunteers' uniforms and even postage stamps sporting the Walkabout Wickets along the way.
For Clarke, whose humble goal in creating the design was to simply pay homage to "past, present and emerging First Nations cricketers," it's an overwhelming outcome.
"I thought it would be just used to celebrate the two anniversaries of 1866 and 1868. I never imagined it would take off like this," she said, citing it as "the biggest thing that's happened" in her art career.
"Personally, I just love cricket and I love going to the matches. I'm very proud and very grateful for the opportunities it's given me."
