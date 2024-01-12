'Impressive' stable star up for Flemington challenge, says popular trainer

POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman prefers not to look too far forward with runs for his quirky stable star Is It Me.
The lightly-raced four-year-old, who runs in a $130,000 benchmark 78 down the famous Flemington straight on Saturday, January 13, 2024, has loads of ability but Bowman has had to be patient.
"It's fair to say Is It Me's got a few quirks and tested our patience but he's also got plenty of ability," Bowman told The Standard.
"We just take him along slowly. He's not the best float traveller and wastes a lot of energy when we travel him anywhere. He's getting better with it but it's still an issue. He gets himself worked up. We've had to space his runs.
"He's got a pretty impressive record, winning four of his nine starts, and with a bit of luck he could have won another one or two."
Is It Me, who has won his past two starts at Cranbourne and Caulfield in $80,000 races, chases a bigger payday for his connections in Saturday's $130,000 race and the Group One-winning trainer said the galloper was up to the challenge.
"This looks an ideal race for Is It Me," he said. "We've just wanted to run him through his grades and this is the next step. We haven't been in a hurry with him.
"Is It Me's owners have been patient and now they are reaping the rewards. We've got our fingers crossed it'll result in another win on Saturday."
He's Godspeed, a stablemate of Is It Me, faces a significant lift in class when he runs in a $130,000 benchmark race after winning a maiden at Warrnambool.
"We're having a bit of a throw at the stumps with He's Godspeed," Bowman said. "He's jumping in class. We put the blinkers on him last time and that helped him win his maiden. I've been happy with his work since his maiden victory."
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Maddie Raymond, Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith also have runners on the 10-race Flemington program.
