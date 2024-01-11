Dog owners reminded to take care where they walk

A reminder has been sent out to locals and visitors that dogs and migratory birds don't mix.
While summer is the perfect time to get out and about with your pooch, Warrnambool City Council is reinforcing its laws about where dogs can be walked.
Stingray Bay, Pickering Point and the South Warrnambool wetlands are out of bounds to dogs all year round.
This includes with or without a leash.
Council has produced a map that can be viewed on its website or in hard copy at its office, that shows where dogs can be walked in Warrnambool.
Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network chairperson Bruce Campbell asked dog owners to do the right thing.
"At low tide, the Stingray Bay beach provides a resting place for many birds, including threatened Hooded Plovers," Mr Campbell said.
"At very low tides the last thing we want is for dogs to get across to Middle Island to terrorise little penguins and Short Tailed Shearwaters while they are trying to care for their chicks.
"Our wetland areas are visited by the extremely rare Orange Bellied Parrot that come here to feed."
