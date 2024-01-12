Alcohol adding weight and increasing cancer risk

A slice of pizza and a burger are obvious traps laying in wait for those who have pledged a trimmer new year.
But there is another source of kilojoules that is not as transparently apparent.
For those wanting to cut down on their alcohol intake but are lacking motivation, weight gain may be the extra carrot needed.
Research shows a slice of pizza has the same amount of kilojoules as two glasses of sparkling wine.
And partaking in two bottles of cider equates to eating a burger with the lot.
These statistics have come to light through the Cancer Council Victoria and its LiveLighter program.
While the campaign is targeting the waistline, it is also highlighting the increased rates of cancer from drinking alcohol.
LiveLighter Victoria's dietitian Alison McAleese said healthy eating and drinking habits could be established through good planning.
She said that included working around the pitfalls of social outings.
"At your next event, why not try a non-alcoholic alternative in place of your usual?" Ms McAleese said.
"These options can provide the familiarity of a drink-in-hand at social events but won't leave you with that nasty hangover the next day either.
"Alcohol can sometimes feel like a large part of the social culture in Australia - especially around big celebrations.
"But remember there are plenty of fun, refreshing ways to connect with friends and loved ones minus alcohol.
"Whether it's hitting the bowling lanes, a walk in the park, grabbing a coffee, or going to the beach, try suggesting more activities that don't involve alcohol in 2024."
