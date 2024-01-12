Woman returns home from holiday to find house ransacked

A 67-year-old Warrnambool woman has returned home to find her house ransacked with police hoping to speak to a man spotted in the area wearing a fluoro vest.
A Warrnambool police crime investigation unit spokesman said the victim returned to her Waikato Court home on January 11, 2024, to find it had been burgled.
"The place has been ransacked between January 9 and 11," he said.
"There was forced entry to the home and a TV among other things was taken.
"The woman is still preparing a list of what is stolen."
The detective said the woman lived alone.
"It appeared someone had been there for some considerable time," he said.
The detective said investigators hoped a man spotted in the Waikato Court vicinity on the morning of January 11, wearing a fluorescent work vest could assist them with their inquiries.
He urged anyone with information or CCTV footage in the area to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Recent crime statistics show there were 160 burglaries recorded in Warrnambool in the year ending September 2023, up from 112 during the same period the year before.
Theft was also on the rise with the number of offences recorded spiking from 487 to 592 in the 12-month period.
