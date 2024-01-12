The Standard
Woman returns home from holiday to find house ransacked

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
January 12 2024
A 67-year-old Warrnambool woman has returned home to find her house ransacked with police hoping to speak to a man spotted in the area wearing a fluoro vest.

