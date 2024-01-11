Runs and wickets galore as under 17 country week grand final stage set

Warrnambool Gold all-rounder Max Clancey was one of several standout performers in Thursday's under 17 country week fixtures which saw two sides cement their spots in the decider.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Warrnambool Blue and Horsham finished as the top two teams and will face off in the final at Reid Oval on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 9.30am.
Clancey, who plays club cricket for Port Fairy, snared 5-9 with his medium pace to help restrict Portland to 96 at Jones Oval.
His Gold outfit then scored 181 in reply with Bailey Dwyer top-scoring on 45.
Clancey was delighted he could make the most of his opportunity, having bowled just three overs in the tournament before Thursday's game.
"It was coming out pretty well at the start, just banging it in on the turf and just getting a bit of pop and a bit of movement which was good," he said.
The Pirates cricketer bats in the middle order at club level but has been required to bat lower for Warrnambool Gold due to its wealth of batting stocks.
He is content "doing what the team needs" for the representative side.
Warrnambool Blue all-rounder Brock Gannon had a day to remember in his side's 138-run victory over Portland at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
The youngster continued his rich vein of form, taking 1-27 in Portland's innings of 98 before backing it up with an unbeaten 113 - the first century of the tournament.
Earlier in the week, Gannon struck 57 not out against Hamilton and claimed 6-13 against South West.
In the remaining game, South West produced a 116-run triumph against Wimmera Mallee.
All-rounder Cooper Herry starred with both bat and ball for the victors, scoring 46 and taking 5-14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.