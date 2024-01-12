Council ditches highway advertising signs as old policies revoked

The tradition of promoting community events on highway signs at the entrances to Warrnambool appears to be over after the city council voted to revoked a policy.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Signs on Mortlake Road and Raglan Parade have been removed with the focus now on using banners on the city's roundabouts instead.
The 'promotional signs on highway policy' was one of five councillors voted to remove after they were deemed redundant following a review by the council's executive management team.
The other policies relate to art exhibitions at the gallery, affordable housing, audio recordings of meetings and rules around providing assistance to individuals or groups participating in national or international events.
Most of these issues fall under new policies and legislation making them redundant.
The council said officers were currently redrafting the promotional signs on roundabouts policy that would provide a framework for the advertisement of community events.
"Council no longer advertises community events through highway banner signage, instead primarily using roundabout signage, rendering this policy redundant," the council said.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said revoking the policies was part of the council's work to improve and tighten up the governance issues.
He said all the policies were old or currently not used.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the policies were redundant. "We no longer need them on the books," he said.
Cr Ziegeler said he was pleased with the housekeeping capacities of the officers.
Mayor Ben Blain said that just because policies were being revoked - especially the affordable housing policy - it didn't stop council's advocacy efforts.
"All this is doing is just trying to streamline council's governance to one, make it simpler and two, better reflect council's priorities and needs are at this stage," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.