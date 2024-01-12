The Standard
Editorial: Shock closure leaves sour taste

Updated January 12 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 3:42pm
Aaron Skinner loved working at Tasty Plate. Picture by Anthony Brady
"Absolutely devastating", "such a shame", "so, so wrong", "so disappointing". They were some of the reactions to the shock closure of Warrnambool's Tasty Plate, a catering and cafe business set up to give people with a disability on-the-job training.

