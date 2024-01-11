'This is where class shines': All-rounder unstoppable in thumping victory

Two brilliant individual performances from a Warrnambool Gold duo stole the show in the final round of the 2024 Horsham under 15 country week carnival on Thursday, January 11.
Allansford-Panmure's Lachlan Rea and Mortlake's Sam Wareham were unstoppable with bat and ball as Gold team won by 229 runs against Hamilton Green at Dudley Cornell Park.
Rea whacked 89 from 69 balls, including four sixes and six fours in his eye-catching knock, while Wareham - enjoying an excellent carnival - led the way at the top with 78 from 100 balls to anchor Warrnambool to 4-278.
Wareham, who was described earlier this week by co-coach Simon Rea as a "natural all-rounder" backed it up with the ball to run through the opposition, snagging figures of 7-3 from his 5.2 overs, proving unplayable in his 32 balls of mayhem.
Simon lauded the teenager, a cousin of Australian star Georgia, for his impact on the team.
"This is where class shines and we've seen that with Sam," he said.
"It's weeks like this, young guys like that with their athletic ability shine through.
"His change up between attacking the stumps and aggressive bowling was first-class.
"He's quick for his age and has a beautiful out-swinger to go with it and he just doesn't lose his attack on the stumps."
He said Wareham's opening partnership with Nestles' Charlie Jellie (48) was vital in setting up the day.
"Charlie and Sam, the way they turned it (the strike) over and worked as a pair was excellent," he said.
"They mixed hard hitting, short, sharp singles and locked our total in which helped get us to finals."
After playing an excellent hand with the bat, Lachlan said concentration at the crease and between balls was the key to keeping him sharp and on his toes.
"It gets me playing the right shots, I can practice technique and it goes into my shots in a well," he said of his mindset in the middle.
"I was just trying to hit runs as fast as I can to try and get a big total on the board.
"It's my best knock of the tournament. I'd been struggling a bit on the first two days and to come out and do that was good to get back into form."
In the remaining matches, impressive Koroit youngster Mitch McCosh fired with 87 not out and took 2-23 to guide Warrnambool Blue to an eight-wicket win against Hamilton Gold.
Warrnambool raced to 165 with the loss of just two wickets, with Merrivale's Rhys Wallace scoring a classy 60 at the top.
Horsham (4-238) defeated Wimmera Mallee (10-45) at Coughlin Park.
The under 15 country week finals will be played on Friday, January 12.
