'If you want your team to be brutal on game day, you train that way'

IT'S only been eight months since a passionate coach from Warrnambool rose to become an AFLW mentor.
Mat Buck has since led Carlton through a pre-season and 10-week home-and-away campaign.
Now, refreshed after a holiday with his wife Rachael and three sons in Port Fairy over the festive break, Buck is gearing up for his second year at the helm.
Official AFLW pre-season won't begin until June with the short-sharp season likely to get under way in late August.
It's a long build up but Buck, who coached Hampden league club South Warrnambool for three seasons before joining VFL club Werribee and then landing at Carlton, will soon be back at the Blues' Ikon Park base putting his players through their paces.
Buck said now AFLW footballers were on 12-month contracts there was more time for players - once trying to squeeze training in between other employment - to dedicate themselves to their craft.
"They will start coming in throughout February. We will probably do little six-week blocks and then have a couple of weeks off. It will be more skills stuff," he told The Standard.
"The further I go into coaching and whatever team, the harder I have started training teams.
"Going back again, we'll train at a higher-speed intensity. It will probably be the most brutal kind of training I have put a team through at all.
"But I think you have to - if you want your team to be brutal on game day, you've just got to train them that way.
"That has probably been a lesson I've learnt from the AFL and watching those boys go about their business."
Buck, who played for Terang Mortlake, North Warrnambool Eagles and Koroit, described his elevation to Carlton coach as "a whirlwind".
He'd been immersed in the Blues' VFL program as an assistant coach when the opportunity arose.
"I have only been in it for six months to be honest and it's a whole season learning about the W competition, draft, underage competitions," Buck said.
"I have really loved it. It's been one of the more enjoyable football experiences I have had. I like being in charge, I like being a head coach and running a whole program."
It was a turn in his career he didn't see coming.
But it's one Buck - a teacher by trade who taught at Warrnambool College prior to relocating to Geelong - is grateful for.
"I never thought women's football would be for me," he said.
"I didn't really have a great lens across it but now I have a deep appreciation and love for the game and it's still just football for me.
"It is no different to football down here (in the Hampden league) - you love this player because they're a good kick or (think) that player is a great runner or great tackler.
"The exciting part is the growth that's coming. We've just drafted Lila Keck from Bendigo who can kick both sides, is really smart, a great runner.
"And next year's draft is going to be a cracker so I can't wait to sink our teeth into that talent coming through."
Buck, who is excited to watch Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch play for West Coast and is keeping a close eye on talented South Warrnambool player Scarlett O'Donnell ahead of this year's draft, feels he has strong grasp of the competition entering his second season.
"The most challenging part was probably getting myself across the whole competition and the who's who in the zoo and have a real understanding of my team number one but then the broader competition and how those teams operate and how they want to play," he said.
"I feel really comfortable with that now but it took some really long hours of trawling through some vision."
Buck, who is dad to Oscar, 8, Hugo, 6, and Jack, 3, is an advocate for a longer AFLW season now all 18 clubs are represented.
The 10-game season, which could expand to 11 in 2024, means teams don't play every rival once.
"I think it's ready to go - it's that classic chicken or the egg? Do you invest first and then it will grow from there or wait for a point?," he said.
"Cricket is a great example for me, they invested heavy (in the women's game) and now they're amazing."
Buck, whose wife Rachael is principal at Newcomb Primary School, can see the flow-on impacts AFLW is having at community level too.
The Western Victoria Female Football League provides players in its home region with a chance to play.
New teams are joining each season, across both junior and senior grades.
"I think Koroit are about to start some women's teams and are looking for some coaches there," he said.
"The women's game is going to continue to grow. You think about the northern states, it's expanded at a really rapid rate and I think once it catches fire down here it will continue to that as well.
"When the AFLW started they went with a lot of cross-coders, netballers, basketballs.
"Now they are pure footballers and it's the little intricacies in the game you don't have to teach them anymore - how to turn your body into the contest or where do we want the ball when we go for that ground-ball."
