South-west cricketers recognised after 'bittersweet' national carnival end

Victoria Country skipper Steph Townsend was a standout at the Australian Country Cricket Championships but acknowledged a "bittersweet" feeling after her side suffered a narrow loss to Queensland Country in Wednesday's final in Newcastle.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Warrnambool-based Townsend, who was named in the team of the tournament alongside Casterton's Alyssa Humphries, struck a team-high 46 off 29 balls in the decider.
The star Geelong Premier cricket batter and Koroit senior coach combined with Port Fairy's Maddie Green (39) for a 79-run partnership to help the side post a sizeable 5-151 from 20 overs.
Queensland Country showed their class during their chase, surpassing the total five-down with four balls to spare.
"It was pretty bittersweet, it would have been quite nice to be able to get the job done but the experience overall was fantastic," Townsend told The Standard.
"I think to bring a group of girls together in a really short period of time - and not having known some of them and we'd never played a game together let alone a training session - to be able to make a final, almost cause a pretty big upset, was very, very pleasing."
Townsend, who earned maiden selection in Victoria's squad for a pair of Women's National Cricket League matches before Christmas, plundered 270 runs across the week-long tournament at an average of 22.5.
She finished second overall in the competition's run-scoring charts and held the most catches (nine).
"It was nice in bits and pieces," she said of her efforts.
"I think there was probably some games that were better than others but I think ultimately it would have been nicer to score a few more runs in the final to try and get an even bigger total than what we scored.
"I don't think I can really complain. If anyone had said you'd make the amount of runs that you've made in the week's tournament I'd take that any day of the week. Overall it would have been nice if I had the carnival I had and also got the win on top of that but it was good."
Humphries finished the carnival with 231 runs at 25.67 while Green scored 153 with an average just under 20.
Fellow south-west cricketers Hannah Rooke and Tiegan Kavanagh also contributed for Vic Country with Rooke snaring seven wickets and Kavanagh four.
Townsend was impressed with the contingent's performances.
"Mads (Green) had a brilliant carnival," she said.
"She's really a massive surprise packet actually. She's grown up, obviously she played the tournament last year and then just the growth that she's had in a year is outstanding and she also had some really big roles to play and I thought played them superbly.
"All the girls did a fantastic job, they all knew their role to play whether it be on the day or off the field, I think everyone was incredible.
"It was really nice to blood young Rookie (Rooke) into the Vics team and see what she was about. She can sort of get a little bit of an idea of the next step for her and hopefully she's come away and taken a lot out of it. And Humpa (Humphries) had a fantastic carnival as well."
Reflecting on her time with Victoria's WNCL squad in December 2023, Townsend, a Victorian rookie in 2010, said it was "really exciting".
The 31-year-old managed to take the field for two overs during one of the matches and brought as much energy as she could to the role.
She isn't too optimistic about a call-up to the side this season and is focused on fulfilling her roles with Geelong and Koroit.
She has scored 363 runs at an average of 36.3 this year across all forms for the Cats in their inaugural women's premier cricket first-grade campaign.
"I'm probably not a chance I don't reckon," Townsend said of making her Victorian playing debut later this season.
"It was honestly not even on my radar at all. If I get the opportunity I think I'd be pretty silly to turn it down.
"For me it'll just be all about getting back home and getting back into work and into cricket with Koroit and Geelong and I guess whatever comes of it comes of it. It was a pretty cool feeling I guess just to be recognised for the start of the season I had."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.