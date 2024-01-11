'I love representing my state': Star 'keeper disappointed but proud of team

Disappointment has quickly turned to pride for Warrnambool cricketer Cameron Williams after his Victoria Country team narrowly missed out on a three-peat of National Country Cricket Championship titles.
The Russells Creek captain-coach, represented Victoria for a fifth time at the championships from January 3-10, 2024.
He was awarded the Ian Healy Keeper Award for the best and most consistent gloveman for the third time.
Williams snagged 13 catches and made three stumpings, including an incredible piece of glove work standing up to the stumps against medium-pacer Jake Toohey to remove West Australian Adam France on the opening day.
While the left-hander admitted he would have liked to have contributed more with the bat, he managed to score 109 runs with a best of 40 against South Australia playing an aggressive role at the top.
"It's a pretty cool achievement for sure, I'm proud of getting picked in these squads, get to open the batting and 'keep for my state," he said.
"It's bloody cool for me to look at. I'm happy with how I gloved them but it's a long carnival. I'm always in pads, batting or keeping.
"I've had two really good carnivals with the bat and three bad carnivals. I live by the sword, die by the sword, they give me the freedom to try and whack balls. That's my role and that's what I try to do. If it comes off, it comes off."
Two defeats in the final two games against ACT and New South Wales saw Queensland snatch the title from its grasp after leading the way all week.
Williams, a local bricklayer and one of the most prominent cricketers in the south-west region, said it was a challenging week. But he was proud of the group.
"Two days ago we were one win away from grafting the final day out and now we finish third, it's not ideal but that's what happens in these carnivals," he said.
"By the end of it we had a lot of injuries, a lot of sore bodies and we just got beaten in the final over (against ACT) and against New South Wales whoever won the toss was going to win on a seaming wicket and they bowled well and outplayed us.
"You can't miss a tooth up here, it's the best country cricketers in Australia. I love these carnivals, this is my fifth and I love playing them. They're all really good fellas and they are just guys like me, country lads who enjoy cricket and get to showcase their skills.
"It's a cool achievement for me. I love representing my state, my league, my family and my kids."
Williams will now shift his focus to his division one duties in the WDCA for Russells Creek and towards the upcoming Melbourne Country Week carnival where he will once again captain the association as it returns to the top-flight.
