'Best way to go': Association locks in Twenty20 Cup grand final date, times

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has locked in its re-scheduled Twenty20 Cup grand final for Sunday, January 14 from 1pm at Reid Oval.
The final - to be played between Allansford-Panmure and Dennington who both advanced to the decider after semi-final victories - was postponed due to heavy rain on Sunday, January 7.
Both teams have already qualified for the inter-association Sungold Cup semi-finals, to be played on Sunday, January 21.
The Sungold Cup grand final will then be played on Friday, January 26.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell said after consultation with clubs, including exploring different dates, the afternoon fixture was the best chance to get a strong crowd in to witness the decider as well as give curators enough time to prepare a wicket.
"The clubs, based off feedback from them, felt like the 1pm start was the best thing for them," he said.
"It gives them an opportunity to have a function afterwards to celebrate or get together with their clubs. With the Sunday during the day, a lot of people are back at work on the Monday too.
"There was the option to potentially play it on the Thursday but it was a just bit complicated so this works for everyone. People are finishing work, clubs are preparing for the weekend, training and getting ready for matches so it's the best scenario for everyone."
Ansell hoped a strong crowd would turn up to witness the two best sides of the Twenty20 season.
"Hopefully it gives us a good chance to get a strong crowd in," he said.
"To give the event the prominence it deserves, Sunday is the best way to go and we're looking forward to it."
