'I've got a fleet of them': MGs celebrate centenary at vintage car show

When it comes to owning a classic MG car, it's a case of why have just one when you can have three for Warrnambool's Rob Askew.
With the iconic MG car badge turning 100 this year, Mr Askew's restored vehicles will be on display at Lake Pertobe on Sunday along with Peter Carter's 1949 MGY Saloon.
Mr Carter collects vintage cars and has about 10 of them. "I've got a fleet of them," he said.
Asked why he has collected so many, he laughed and said "it must be the disease".
His collection includes a Holden EH sedan and HT ute as well as a 48 Dodge convertible.
"I've had a lot of Morris' over the years and I still have," he said.
He had been on the lookout for an MG and in April last year he finally got one.
"I knew the bloke that had this but I never thought he'd ever sell it," he said.
When he saw a similar one advertised for sale in Melbourne, he had asked him to go and have a look at it.
"He rang me back and he had a big list a mile long of everything that needed doing to it," he said.
"While I was talking to him I said 'there's another option, you can always sell me yours'.
"A fortnight later he rang me back."
Mr Carter said he also bought a 1935 Morris 8 roadster off the same owner. "It was fully restored apart from the soft top. I just had it done," he said.
While he did fully restore a couple of cars himself a few decades ago, Mr Carter - a mechanic by trade - said these days he preferred to buy cars that were fully restored or almost completed.
"I restored a couple of Morris Minors and an Austin A40. They were stripped right back to nothing but I don't bother now," he said.
"Anything mechanical I can look after it all which makes it good otherwise it's not practical to own them.
"These days, no one wants to work on them."
Mr Askew recently finished a four-year restoration of his MGTF 1500. He has restored his 1958 MGA a couple of times. "The first time it wasn't up to scratch so we did it again," he said.
His 1970 MGB coupe hasn't been fully restored yet.
Mr Askew said he first owned an MG when he was 18 but had to sell it when he got married.
"I had to buy the table and chairs," he said.
Years later - in the mid-1970s - he purchased three MGs to replace the one he had to sell.
One was a wreck that cost $400, another set him back $1500. Over the years he has spent more restoring them than what he paid for them but said it was worth it.
Growing up around his family's Ford dealership gave him the experience to do most of the work on older cars himself.
More than 100 cars will be on show at the Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club annual display on Sunday January 14, 2024 between 10am and 3pm at Lake Pertobe.
Admission is gold coin and money raised will go to Legacy.
