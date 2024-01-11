Plans on drawing board for two and three-storey townhouses in Warrnambool

An application for 14 houses in Nicholson Street has been received by Warrnambool City Council.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The proposal includes one three-bedroom home and 13 townhouses.
The council previously issued a permit for the development, which is on the site of a former depot, for 14 dwellings in 2011.
Three of the dwellings at 93-97 Nicholson Street have been built, but the developer is seeking an application for the remainder.
"The permit subsequently expired and the remaining land (which forms the subject of this application) has not been developed further," the application states.
The application states there would be a range of lot sizes at the 2968-square-metre site.
"The subject site proposes additional residential development within an established residential area," the application states.
"This is an opportunity for infill development in an appropriate residential location, which provides smaller lot sizes and can appropriately support the demand for this type of accommodation.
"Additionally the proposal which provides a diversity of accommodation in this urban location must be prioritised as it supports and strengthens the core of the regional role of Warrnambool.
The townhouses proposed offer double and triple storey options.
"The proposal will involve the construction of two-storey and three-storey townhouses arranged in two sections of attached blocks.
"Each unit is provided with secure parking and secluded private open space.
"The infill of this former depot site with modern, energy efficient dwellings is an expected and excellent reuse of the site, creating an opportunity to showcase good design measures."
Meanwhile, work has begun on a $10 million development on Mortlake Road which includes 32 dwellings.
The site, next to the indoor cricket and netball centre, would be made up of 18 apartments and 14 townhouses.
The plans include nine one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom townhouses.
Another major housing development on Mortlake Road - The Botanic is well under way.
The development is made up of 58 apartments, seven townhouses and three shops with apartments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.