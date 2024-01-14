'They spar at each other with swords and hatchets': Vintage rally rolls around

For regulars at the annual Orford Vintage Rally, turning up each year is just as much about the camaraderie as the old engines and machinery.
Warrnambool's Margaret Gordon has been going to the Orford rally with her husband Bruce since it started about 27 years ago.
In fact they travel to rallies all over Victoria taking their collection of vintage engines.
"I like the camaraderie and socialising. You get to help out," she said.
Among the collection of vintage machinery the couple plans to take to the rally is an old Muffat-Virtue engine that dates back to 1914 which was used in the dairy. They now fire it up to run the lights at night at the Orford rally.
"We've got a couple of new things happening this year," he said.
"The Hamilton Re-enactment Society has volunteered to come down to put on a bit of a show for us."
In a nod to the sword-fighting era they will don armour, a steel helmet and a chainmail cape.
"They spar at each other with swords and hatchets and things like that. It's quite interesting to see," Mr Bartlett said.
"It will be well worth seeing. It's something a bit different.
A pond for motorised boats, blade shearing, vintage tractor pull, ute muster, an array of stationary engines and classic cars and trucks will be on show.
"The other thing we'll have is a balance and platform for vintage tractors. It's like a see-saw. You drive your tractor on it and try and balance it perfectly level," Mr Bartlett said.
"The quickest to do that is the winner. It's quite hard to do at times.
"Another feature we'll be doing this year is vintage hay machinery."
Food and drink will be available but Mr Bartlett said the event was cash-only.
"We've got no mobile service or limited mobile service out there so it's definitely a cash-only event," he said.
