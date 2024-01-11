Evils of vaping to be laid bare in the classroom

The battle lines against vaping have been extended to include the classroom.
A raft of organisations, including the Victoria Department of Education, have teamed together to create the "Seeing through the Haze" program.
This will be accessed by year 7-10 students and will focus on the dangers of vaping.
Other agencies delivering the program in partnership include Quit Victoria, Monash University, VicHealth, Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA), the Australian Council for Health and Physical Education and Recreation (ACHPER) Victoria.
See through the Haze is an evidence-based, curriculum-aligned vaping education resource for Victorian schools.
The program will spell out the negative effects of vaping, which include lung damage and seizures.
Armed with these facts, students will be challenged to develop anti-vaping strategies.
Reports show youth in the south-west are taking up vaping at alarming rates, which is in line with what is happening across the state.
It is estimated a third of Victorian secondary school students have tried vaping.
Quit director Rachael Andersen said this presented a challenge for schools, which the new program will help overcome.
"Given the strong alignment to the Victorian school curriculum, these resources provide new and best-practice opportunities for engagement in classrooms," Ms Anderson said.
