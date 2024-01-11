'Just a fun day': Record nominations for junior speedway event

Laang Speedway vice-president Matt Coates says it is "crazy" to see the rapid rise of the sport, particularly in children across the past 12 months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The club, which will host its third annual Junior Quarter Midget Shootout on Sunday, January 14, 2024, has 42 nominations locked in for the event across four different classes - novice 120cc, junior restricted 120cc, open 120cc and open 160cc.
Coates said he was blown away with the interest and urged interested onlookers to come and have a look with free entry for spectators.
He added both his sons, Hudson and Levi, were taking part in the racing event.
"The kids, who are between five and 16, will race. We started off with maybe 25 cars or something like that in the first year and there's 42 nominated this year so we've got more than what some of the sprintcars have been pulling which is exciting," he said.
"You've got some sons of sprintcar drivers racing, plenty of locals, people from all the way from Nyora, Horsham, there's kids from everywhere coming down.
"It's pretty crazy to see. We've been trying to build it up to something you could say.
"Last year we had American Chase Randall hand out our trophies, he gave away t-shirts. Anything that can help grow it for kids I suppose. We don't know if we'll have someone come out this time but hopefully someone can pop in."
Coates said he wanted the club to support its local community in a sport which was providing kids with opportunities.
"We'll have a barbecue on the day just to help the club cover costs but it's free entry," he said.
"It's just a fun day. Last year we had grandparents, parents, aunties and uncles. I think one family last year had 25 people out there because they don't see them very often.
"We're looking forward to it."
More information can be found on the Laang Speedway Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.