The Standard
Home/Photos and Video

Letters: Change the date for all Australians' sake

January 12 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Change the date for all Australians' sake
Letters: Change the date for all Australians' sake

Change the date for all Australians' sake 

Australia Day was first mentioned by the states and territories in 1935. Only acknowledged as a national holiday since 1994 celebrating the arrival of 11 ships in the first fleet from Britain in 1788. I find this date a thoughtless recent addition as a day for all Australians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.